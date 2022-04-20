ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bolt From The Blue’: Filming Wraps On Kate Flannery & Matt Walsh Sci-Fi

By Andreas Wiseman
 1 day ago
Filming has wrapped in Alaska and LA on indie sci-fi adventure movie Bolt From The Blue , starring Kate Flannery ( The Office ), Matt Walsh ( Veep ) and Kevin Michael Martin ( The Last Ship ).

Writer-director Jack Martin’s film revolves around an electrical engineer who travels up to Alaska to investigate a local scientist who claims he can capture lightning and harness its energy as the next great renewable source of energy.

Production largely took place on location in the small town of Homer, Alaska.

Cast also includes Page Tudyk Martin, Manny Spero, Elle Young, and Kevin Changaris. Producers are Michael Orion Downing for Cosmic Hamlet Entertainment and executive producer is Jason Michael Berman ( Nine Days ) of Mandalay Pictures.

“I’m so excited that my old friend, Matt Walsh, has joined our cast for Bolt From The Blue , a beautiful, timely film directed by the talented Jack Martin,” said Flannery, who is best known for playing Meredith Palmer in The Office .

Upcoming, Veep star Walsh has comedy Unplugging with Eva Longoria and feature Press Play .

