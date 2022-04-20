ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas....

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
#Flood#Vehicles#Extreme Weather#Angelina
