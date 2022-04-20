Hartville Village Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Appointed Frank Gant to fill a Village Council vacancy following the March 30 resignation of former Councilwoman Elizabeth Williams.

DISCUSSION: Gant, 43, is an educational consultant for Summit Educational Services and a former principal at Lake Primary School. He said his new role on council is similar to that of a principal. "I feel I can help out and serve the community in a different way," he said. Councilwoman Sheri Chambers said Gant stood out among the five applicants for the position. "He has a level head and I think he can help bring council together," she said. "I think he will put the community first and not his own agenda." Gant will serve the remainder of Williams' unexpired term, through 2023.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved a motion by Councilman Bill Muncy to remove a do-not-walk-on-grass sign on the Village Hall property. He said the sign is "unwelcoming to the public."

Set a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. June 7 for a zoning change request from Hartville Homes for a property on Crestmont Avenue SW and Menlo Park Street SW from R-1 to R-2 residential zoning to construct a duplex. The rezoning was recommended by the village planning committee at an April 12 meeting and three residents spoke against the rezoning at the April 19 council meeting.

Approved the mowing contract for 2022 at $135 per mow for up to 26 visits.

UP NEXT: Meets for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 3 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St., and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.

— Brian Lisik

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Frank Gant appointed to fill vacant Hartville Council seat