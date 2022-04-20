ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville, OH

Frank Gant appointed to fill vacant Hartville Council seat

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z651Z_0fEkjHMM00

Hartville Village Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Appointed Frank Gant to fill a Village Council vacancy following the March 30 resignation of former Councilwoman Elizabeth Williams.

DISCUSSION: Gant, 43, is an educational consultant for Summit Educational Services and a former principal at Lake Primary School. He said his new role on council is similar to that of a principal. "I feel I can help out and serve the community in a different way," he said. Councilwoman Sheri Chambers said Gant stood out among the five applicants for the position. "He has a level head and I think he can help bring council together," she said. "I think he will put the community first and not his own agenda." Gant will serve the remainder of Williams' unexpired term, through 2023.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Approved a motion by Councilman Bill Muncy to remove a do-not-walk-on-grass sign on the Village Hall property. He said the sign is "unwelcoming to the public."
  • Set a public hearing at  6:30 p.m. June 7 for a zoning change request from Hartville Homes for a property on Crestmont Avenue SW and Menlo Park Street SW from R-1 to R-2 residential zoning to construct a duplex. The rezoning was recommended by the village planning committee at an April 12 meeting and three residents spoke against the rezoning at the April 19 council meeting.
  • Approved the mowing contract for 2022 at $135 per mow for up to 26 visits.

UP NEXT: Meets for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 3 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St., and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.

— Brian Lisik

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Frank Gant appointed to fill vacant Hartville Council seat

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Louisville City Council changes water and sewer rates

KEY ACTION: Adjusted water and sewer rates. DISCUSSION: In order to provide a savings to users of more than 500 cubic feet of water on both the water and sewer billing amounts, Council approved billing adjustments. Previously, when billing was bi-monthly, the schedules had a reduced rate at 1,000, 2,000,...
LOUISVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Hartville, OH
The Repository

Lead Safe Canton has one project done, many to go

CANTON – About a year after Lead Safe Canton began, the city has completed only one lead abatement project. Community Development Director Rollin Seward said people might have been hesitant to invite inspectors and contractors into their homes amidst the pandemic. But he encourages more residents to apply for the city's lead and other housing programs.
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gant
The Daily Record

Wooster community shares master facilities plan concerns, board hears committee update

WOOSTER – Several Wooster residents shared their concerns at a community meeting Monday that included the future of Cornerstone Elementary School, saying it has historical significance, one person even calling it "an icon in this community."  They also asked Superintendent Gabe Tudor questions about grade-level configuration and overall costs of Wooster City Schools' master plan...
WOOSTER, OH
The Repository

Lake Local school board approves contract with classified staff

KEY ACTION: Authorized a contract with pay raises for the Lake Local Education Association classified staff. DISCUSSION: The board approved a new contract effective for two years starting July 1 through and including June 30, 2024. Staff members will receive 1.5% raises each year. Their health insurance contributions will remain at 18% a year for the next two years.
HARTVILLE, OH
The Repository

Letter to the editor: North Canton sends confusing message on local business

"No more retail" was the message from North Canton council chambers some three years ago with the announcement the city had acquired ownership of the Kmart property. City representatives lauded this purchase, which they stated would produce some 200 well-paying professional jobs in a new office-type complex. Shortly thereafter for whatever reason, negotiations ended and the city found themselves with a $4.4 million bond debt.
NORTH CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartville Council#Hartville Village Council#Lake Primary School#Hartville Homes
The Repository

The Repository

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy