Yonkers, NY

Man Wanted For Rape Of 4-Year-Old Twins Nabbed In Yonkers

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
Isaiah Metz Photo Credit: NYPD

A man accused of raping a pair of 4-year-old twins and attacking two NYPD officers attempting to arrest him in a homeless shelter was tracked down and arrested in Westchester, authorities announced.

US Marshals were able to track down 22-year-old Isaiah Metz in Yonkers at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 inside a different shelter on West 30th Street, where he was arrested on dozens of charges.

It is alleged that Metz was adopted into a foster family in York County, Pennsylvania, where he is accused of raping the young twin girls.

According to police, Metz was taken into custody after being subdued by a stun gun deployed by responding investigators.

Police said that Metz was initially hospitalized and later returned to Manhattan to face charges that include assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Prior to his arrest, Metz was the subject of a multi-agency investigation in New York for assaulting police officers attempting to apprehend him for the alleged rape of the two children.

Officials said that the NYPD got a tip that Metz was at a New York City shelter on Tuesday afternoon, though a fight broke out when officers attempted to take him into custody.

It is alleged that Metz bit one New York State Police trooper and struck another in the head before fleeing the scene prior to his apprehension in Westchester.

Metz reportedly faces more than 100 charges in connection to the sexual assaults that took place in Goldsboro, Pennsylvania, including raping minors under 13 years of age, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, and possession of child pornography.

Court documents show Metz facing multiple counts of:

  • Felony rape of a child under the age of 13;
  • Two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child;
  • Aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13;
  • Indecent assault of a child less than 13;
  • Sexual abuse of children (photograph, video);
  • Sexual abuse of children (child pornography);
  • Corruption of minors.

Metz is also facing 50 counts each of sexual abuse of children (photograph, video) and sexual abuse of children (child pornography).

Officials also noted that Metz is on parole for a separate assault of a police officer in Pennsylvania, according to CBS.

