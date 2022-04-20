ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Can't Believe I Chose This': Husband Fat-Shaming 145Ib Wife Sparks Anger

By Jack Beresford
 1 day ago
The woman said her partner "constantly jokes about finding a younger and prettier girl than me unless I lose...

Beth Janousek
1d ago

you deserve better. if he says he will find someone else, go pack his bags, sit them by the door and say good bye and good luck. move on girl.

Laurie Johnston
23h ago

Goodbye loser. What makes him think he is so perfect? Tit for tat obviously is not the answer but we all have flaws of some sort. This man needs to grow up and appreciate what he does have before she leaves.

cocolo
1d ago

She needs to take his advice and find a new man. He might need a really thin woman, if his equipment doesn't have reach.

The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
