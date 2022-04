It’s not unusual for a candidate’s qualifications to be challenged before a big race, but the case facing U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is unique. “What is different about this one is that it’s utilizing this law that was passed after the Civil War, during Reconstruction, to try to use that as the reason to say that she has basically engaged in actions that have disqualified her from holding further office,” said Georgia State University political science professor Amy Steigerwalt. “Part of the question which is really coming up with this is whether or not this law is meant to apply now in 2022, or was it explicitly meant to apply to those who literally fought in the Civil War?”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO