One of the values we embrace at MLK50 is equity. It’s an ethical value, one that’s core to the idea of justice, and in my view, governing. It gets conflated with other things a lot, so indulge me and let me define it in simple terms. Equity is when people get what they need to thrive. That’s different from equality, when everyone gets the same thing. Equity acknowledges that everyone doesn’t start at the same place. Some people have been underserved or underrepresented, so giving them the same thing as people who haven’t does not make things equal.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO