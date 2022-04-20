ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Will Smith Has Said About Divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith

By Zoe Strozewski
 1 day ago
"Divorce can't be an option. With Jada, I stood up in front of God and said, 'Til death do us part,'" Will Smith told MTV News in...

Comments / 16

Richard
1d ago

So if divorce is not an option with Jada why was it an option with his first wife?

Reply
12
Tina Woodson
12h ago

It’s not really a marriage it’s a contract if the have had or are having extramarital affairs then the marriage is over

Reply
4
The Biden Riots
18h ago

Boring....the 2 of em dont get that they are so boring they simply must create drama.

Reply
8
