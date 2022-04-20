What Will Smith Has Said About Divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith
"Divorce can't be an option. With Jada, I stood up in front of God and said, 'Til death do us part,'" Will Smith told MTV News in...www.newsweek.com
So if divorce is not an option with Jada why was it an option with his first wife?
It’s not really a marriage it’s a contract if the have had or are having extramarital affairs then the marriage is over
Boring....the 2 of em dont get that they are so boring they simply must create drama.
