HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 13th annual Battle of the Buffalo Wing Festival is set to take place on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. The Battle of the Buffalo is a non-profit organization with the goal of slowing down cancer. Brothers of the Theta Pi Chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity founded the organization two years after their brother Paul Salmon passed after a battle with Leukemia in 2007.

