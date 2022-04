Bell at Talladega: Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. In his first NCS start at TSS he had a fast Camry and with around 30 laps remaining he led the field to the restart. Bell accidently pushed another car below the yellow line while trying to team up with a drafting partner and had to serve a pass-through penalty under green, losing a lap to the field. Bell suffered some damage on an accident coming to the checkered flag, crossing the finish line 29th. In his second NCS start at TSS Bell suffered a flat tire on lap one which caused him to hit the wall, the damage was too severe to continue and resulted in a 39th-place finish. His best finish of fifth at Talladega came in the fall of 2021.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO