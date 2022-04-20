Home of the Week: 3.62 Acres in Stafford County

Welcome to your majestic lodge-like home situated on 20 acres with panoramic views overlooking the Tolt River Valley, Mt. Si, and Mt. Rainer. This is a builder’s personal home featuring high ceilings, custom woodwork throughout and a thoughtfully laid out floor plan with views from almost every room. The main floor features a spacious gourmet kitchen, family room, formal living and dining rooms, an office, and a guest bedroom with private bath. Three additional bedrooms and a bonus room with wet bar and fireplace can be found upstairs, along with the primary bedroom and more views! Attached garage has three bays and an oversized RV bay. The property includes a 240 square foot heated outbuilding, perfect for a home office or artist studio, and a 400amp power supply for future projects!

CARNATION, WA ・ 26 DAYS AGO