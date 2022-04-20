ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxNJH_0fEkglFj00
Hospital Deaths Doctor Former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel hugs his wife, Mariah Baird, after he was found not guilty on 14 counts of murder in connection with fentanyl overdose deaths of former patients on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases that involved at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool) (Doral Chenoweth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths at a Columbus-area hospital was acquitted of 14 counts of murder Wednesday following a weekslong trial.

Dr. William Husel, 46, was accused of ordering the drugs for patients in the Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases that involved at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors before the start of deliberations that they could also consider lesser charges of attempted murder. They deliberated for six days.

Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been found guilty of just one count of murder.

Prosecutors presented their case beginning Feb. 22 and put on 53 prosecution witnesses before resting on March 29. Those witnesses included medical experts who testified that Husel ordered up to 20 times as much fentanyl as was necessary to control pain.

Husel gave enough fentanyl to some patients to “kill an elephant,” testified Dr. Wes Ely, a physician and professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.

Other prosecution witnesses included medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators, and family members of all 14 patients.

By contrast, defense lawyers called a single witness — a Georgia anesthesiologist — to testify that Husel's patients died from their medical conditions and not Husel's actions. The defense rested on March 31 after one day.

The age of the patients who died ranged from 37 to 82. The first patient death was in May 2015. The last three died in November 2018.

During closing arguments April 11, David Zeyen, an assistant Franklin County prosecutor, told jurors that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it’s illegal to speed up the process.

Husel's attorney Jose Baez during a remote news conference after the verdict repeated his assertion that prosecutors didn’t produce “a shred of evidence” to back up their claims. He called Husel an “incredible doctor” who with his family are “incredibly relieved the nightmare is over.”

“I’m deeply saddened William had to go through this,” Baez said.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office released a brief statement that concluded: “We accept the jury verdict.”

Husel was fired by the Mount Carmel Health System. It concluded he had ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died over several years. He was initially charged with 25 murder counts, but the judge agreed to dismiss 11 of those counts in January.

Husel’s colleagues who administered the medications weren’t criminally charged, but the hospital system said it fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its internal investigation and referred various employees to their respective state boards for possible disciplinary action.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.

One patient, 82-year-old Melissa Penix, was given 2,000 micrograms of fentanyl and died a few minutes later. Dr. John Schweig of Tampa Bay General Hospital testified for the prosecution that Penix “definitely was not terminal, nor was continuing medical care futile.”

"She was a fighter," said Penix's daughter, Bev Leonhard, of Grove City, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "She didn't deserve to die the way she did."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses’ organizations around the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Ap#Vanderbilt University
The Independent

Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop's death

Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution Thursday for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car Irby pulled over. In 2009, an appeals court vacated Buntion’s sentence, but another jury resentenced him to death three years later. Before his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Strong influences help mold 2022 US Teacher of the Year

OBERLIN, Ohio — (AP) — It hardly seems a stretch to say Kurt Russell was born to be a history teacher. Raised on his mother's stories about segregation and the civil rights movement in Alabama and influenced by teachers from his childhood, the 50-year-old Russell has spent the last 25 years teaching history and African American history at Oberlin High School outside Cleveland.
OBERLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment

President Joe Biden is sending his administration’s first national drug control strategy to Congress as the U.S. overdose death toll hit a new record of nearly 107,000 during the past 12 months. The strategy, released Thursday, is the first national plan to prioritize what's known as harm reduction, said...
HOMELESS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Says He Has COVID-19

The coronavirus has finally caught up to Ohio's leader. On April 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared through a press release that he has COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. He is in quarantine per "CDC COVID protocol," he said, though he did not indicate a start or anticipated end date for this.
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputy U.S. Marshal shot wanted motorist in neck

PORTLAND, Ore. — A deputy U.S. Marshal fired a shot into an SUV that marshals cornered in a Southeast Portland parking lot Monday, striking the driver in the neck as a federal task force tried to arrest the man who was wanted in Washington on felony warrants. U.S. Marshals...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
103K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy