ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of England's Woods seeks to draw red line under bank rules

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that consolidating existing rules for banks and insurers will be a priority, signalling it will resist industry and political calls to keep the financial sector competitive by easing standards.

BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said a strategic review file:///C:/Users/8003243/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCac he/Content.Outlook/RCRB5GEN/Prudential%20Regulation%20Authority% 20Business%20plan%202022%20and%202023.pdf had discussed whether the Bank’s banking regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, which he heads, should continue to focus on retaining and building on existing rules.

An internal, top-level debate concluded there was a need to keep at the “forefront of our minds” lessons from the global financial crisis, when Britain bailed out several undercapitalised banks, Woods added.

Banks and some lawmakers have called on regulators to put more emphasis on competitiveness following Brexit, triggering a warning from the International Monetary Fund.

A push by industry to ease rules which force banks to wrap their retail arms with extra capital also appears to have run aground.

Revamping insurance capital rules and creating a simpler regulatory regime for smaller banks will help competitiveness without undermining standards, Woods said.

The PRA, funded by fees on the firms it regulates, will hire 100 more staff, increasing headcount to a total of 1,440.

The PRA’s budget for the year beginning this month will rise to 320.9 million pounds, up 24.3 million pounds or 8.2% from the prior year. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

U.S. Banks Build Russia Reserves; Trading A Bright Spot In Results

Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swiss National Bank chairman sees inflation rise as temporary

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank sees the current increase in inflation as a temporary phenomenon, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday, although the central bank would keep a close eye on the situation. Central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have started raising...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank of England Brings Prospects of Stablecoin Regulation

The Bank of England (BoE) published a report on Thursday (March 24) suggesting that a new legal framework to regulate crypto assets is needed, but most notably, the report focuses on stablecoins and the need to bring them under the Bank´s remit to control any possible systemic risks. In...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Bank Of England#The Bank Of England#Prudential#Undercapitalised#Pra
Reuters

Bank of England sketches out regulatory approach to crypto

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Thursday began sketching out Britain’s first regulatory framework for cryptoassets, saying that although the sector remained small, its rapid growth could pose risks to financial stability in future if left unregulated. Cryptoassets have come under the regulatory spotlight amid...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ECB objects to EU's plan to water down banking rules

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers should not grant banks exceptions from new global rules designed to avoid a new financial crisis, highlighting risks relating to housing and derivatives, the European Central Bank said on Friday. The ECB, which is the EU's top banking watchdog, welcomed the European...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Report: Bank of England is working on crypto regulation framework

The Bank of England (BoE), the United Kingdom’s central bank, has reportedly begun developing a new framework aimed at bringing cryptocurrencies and stablecoins into various existing regulatory fields. According to a report published by Reuters today, the regulator’s two main concerns are a possibility of Russia using crypto to...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Bank of Canada Says It Is Ready to Act 'Forcefully' to Meet 2% Inflation Target

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada is prepared to act "forcefully" with rate hikes to return inflation to target, particularly as price pressures broaden amid tight labor markets and booming demand, a deputy governor said on Friday. Sharon Kozicki, in her first speech since joining governing council last year, also...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thai central bank plans rules on virtual banks, open banking

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday it is planning new policy guidelines for the banking sector, including virtual banks and open banking, for later this year. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will publish guidelines for a public hearing on a virtual bank licensing framework and for...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB's Lagarde does not see risk of stagflation

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not expect the war in Ukraine to push the euro zone into stagflation even if it does push up inflation due to higher energy prices and push down growth, President Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying on Saturday. "Incoming data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy