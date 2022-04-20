ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

Rheem® and Kevin Harvick Chasing a Cure While Chasing Another Win at Darlington

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As Kevin Harvick chases a fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the May 8 Goodyear 400, Rheem will promote its Chasing a Cure campaign to support cancer research by adding a touch of pink to Harvick’s No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang. On the Official...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Darlington, SC
Sports
City
Darlington, SC
The Spun

NASCAR’s Dirt Race Is Coming Back: Fans React

On Sunday, NASCAR held a Cup race on a dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ratings for the event were through the roof as Kyle Busch claimed victory in a wild last-lap finish, likely contributing to today’s decision by NASCAR/Bristol officials. The dirt race will return in 2023. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Logitech G Partners with 23XI Racing and Denny Hamlin

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, is expanding its NASCAR presence and relationship with 23XI Racing through a new partnership with Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner and driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway plays host to an action-packed weekend of NASCAR racing ahead. The high banks of the 2.66-mile Alabama oval brings the second superspeedway race of the Next Gen era for the Cup Series in addition to Xfinity and ARCA events this weekend. The Xfinity Series enters Talladega for its...
TALLADEGA, AL
Person
Kevin Harvick
Racing News

Talladega Qualifying Order: April 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Talladega SuperSpeedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile of Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the third superspeedway race of the 2022 season. View the Talladega qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

CRA Returns to the Famous High Banks of Salem Speedway in This Weekends Midwest 250

Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS will head to the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana, this coming weekend for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250. The event at one of the iconic short tracks in the county is being promoted by Track Enterprises. The Midwest 250 will feature the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Super Late Models, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance Pro Late Models and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks.
SALEM, IN
Speedway Digest

GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Talladega Advance

● GEARWRENCH®, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, joined Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as a primary partner in 2022. GEARWRENCH is the No. 1 worldwide professional-grade mechanics’ hand tool brand, offering products that are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements of pros, mechanics and auto techs making a living with their tools. GEARWRENCH understands the problems mechanics face every day and provides tools that increase productivity through speed, strength and access. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, extraction tools and specialty tools. Learn more at GEARWRENCH.com.
MOTORSPORTS
#Nascar Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Xfinity Series#Ford
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 10 – 188 laps / 500 miles. Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala. Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race. (6 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Talladega I Advance

The weekend at Talladega features single-car qualifying only for the Cup cars, which will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. ET. Keselowski enters the weekend as the winningest active driver at Talladega with six Cup wins, and is tied for second on the all-time list with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.
TALLADEGA, AL
