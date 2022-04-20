ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis to Co-Host Roku Original ‘Honest Renovations’

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are teaming up for the Roku Original series “Honest Renovations.”. The pair will co-host and executive produce the series, which will see them help families with “dream” home renovations. Here’s the official logline: “As working mothers and entrepreneurs, Jessica Alba and...

www.thewrap.com

