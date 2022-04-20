Grassley visits Earthmoving Legacy Center

DENISON, Ia. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would have the most seniority of any sitting member of the Senate if his reelection bid is successful this year, and he said that is a primary reason he is seeking another term. “I think it puts me in a good place to be a powerful force […]
The post Grassley says his longevity makes him a ‘powerful force’ for Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
(Des Moines, IA) — Abby Finkenauer is moving forward with her campaign for the Democratic nomination for U-S Senate. She describes the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision to put her name back on the ballot as a victory against an “orchestrated attack” by incumbent Senator Charles Grassley and other Washington Republicans. Alan Ostergren is the attorney who represented Republicans challenging three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petition. He says the only reason the issues were litigated is because Finkenauer barely turned in enough signatures. Ostergren says the Iowa legislature needs to pass a law making it clear what must be on a nominating petition and what the consequences are for failing to have that information present.
Mike Franken was the top-raising Democratic candidate for Iowa’s U.S. Senate race in the first three months of 2022, according to campaign finance reports. But Franken and other Democratic competitors still lagged behind incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, who raised almost $1.7 million in the first quarter. The campaign finance...
It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., suggested that the House Jan. 6 committee's upcoming hearings will be dramatic and include explosive revelations that the panel has been piecing together behind the scenes for months. "The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House,"...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Joe Bolkcom has watched his Democratic party lose strength in the Iowa legislature, lose some of its members who represented the state in Congress and lose back-to-back presidential elections to Donald Trump in Iowa. After more than two decades in office, he has decided that this term will be his […]
Fighting to prevent her disqualification for office during testimony in Atlanta, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) described broad memory lapses on Friday in response to pointed questions about Jan. 6. Five Georgia voters backed by a non-profit group claim that the Donald Trump loyalist should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” prohibition.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Black Liberation Movement is expected to call on the city council Monday. They want to rename George Flagg Parkway. An online petition has been started, pushing back against the longtime City Council member's record. It claims George Flagg would deny liquor licenses to...
Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
DES MOINES, Iowa — Members of Congress have done it since 1909. For the first time, members of the Iowa legislature will do it, too. They will take part in a charity event featuring Democrats versus Republicans. Congress has held its annual baseball game in Washington, D.C. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 20 has become the unofficial World Weed Day, where supporters celebrate cannabis culture. The 4/20 celebrations, however, vary greatly based on state. Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Such activity remains illegal in Iowa. In 2018, the sale of...
Democrats in the Iowa House and Senate are upset the 2022 legislative session is not yet adjourned. The set end date for the session was April 19, and on Thursday Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, expressed their frustration for the long legislative session.
DES MOINES — Key House Republicans are publicly stating their opposition to the governor’s push to create state scholarships to cover expenses for sending 10-thousand students to a private school. Republican Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids, who is opposed to the bill, said the votes “just aren’t...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Students at a Des Moines elementary school are pushing for a name change, trading one “Jackson” for another. Student leaders at Andrew Jackson Elementary presented their arguments to the Des Moines Public School Board to re-christen the school in favor of Mary Winston Jackson, the mathematician and aerospace engineer portrayed in […]
(Brayton) Deidre Dejear, running for Iowa Governor on the Democratic Primary ballot, made a campaign stop in Brayton Wednesday evening. Deidre was born in Jackson, Mississippi and later moved with her family to Oklahoma. She moved to Iowa to attend Drake University, where she majored in Broadcast News and Politics and graduated with a B.A. in Journalism. She fell in love with the state and chose Iowa as her home.
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-IA and Leonard Strand, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa tell students that politics play little role in the selection of federal district court judges in Iowa. Remarks came during a Federal Judiciary Youth Summit held Wednesday in Sioux City. Grassley is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Wisconsin landscape has been looking pretty bleak lately, and not just because of the late April snow. The Supreme Court’s late Friday decision to reverse course, approving the voting map drawn by Republican legislators it had previously rejected, creates an even bigger gerrymander than our already heavily lopsided map, locking in large Republican majorities […]
The post Five signs of hope in Wisconsin’s dreary political landscape appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Comments / 3