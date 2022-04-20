Habana Brisa, Ron Rice’s Reef-Friendly Quality Suncare, Announces Sponsorship With Jd Motorsports and Bayley Currey in the Nascar Xfinity Series

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang – WHAT IS IT ABOUT TEAM PENSKE AND FORD THAT MAKES YOU SUCH A GOOD COMBINATION ON TRACKS LIKE DAYTONA AND TALLADEGA? “Obviously, it takes a lot of execution and sometimes positioning and sometimes luck at the speedway races to be there at the end and have a shot at winning the race. One of those pieces is having fast cars and I think the engine shop puts a lot of effort into these types of races as well as our team, whether that’s from a strategy standpoint or a driving standpoint. I feel like our two senior drivers, Ryan and Joey, are two of the best at this type of racing. You look at Talladega, I think six of the 12 wins Penske has at Talladega are from Joey and Ryan, so those guys are really capable of getting that done and learning from that and understanding how I can best do my part, I think you collaborate that with a lot of really quality cars in the Ford camp, I think that’s why you see a lot of Fords at the front. I think we work well together and it’s obviously proven to be successful.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO