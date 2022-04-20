ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Money Stolen From Wal Mart Customer

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 1 day ago

Sheriff’s investigators with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft call last Thursday at Walmart. Debra Gray told a responding deputy that she had taken her groceries out of her buggy and was headed...

sky21.com

