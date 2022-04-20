ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Wimbledon to bar Russian players over Ukraine invasion, reports say

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyFG5_0fEkfTHK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Russian players will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon because of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

It was first reported by Sportico, who was unsure if players from Belarus, a close ally to Russia during the conflict, would also be barred.

Russia attacking along front of hundreds of miles, Ukraine says

If it becomes official, the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the organizer of Wimbledon, would be the first tennis organization to outright prevent Russian tennis players from competing. Up to this point, all the major tennis federations have allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete, but have not allowed them to display their county’s flag or have their national anthems played.

Russia and Belarus have been allowed to compete in team competitions however.

The decision would have a major affect on the field, as two of the top-10 ranked men in the world are from Russia. Daniil Medvedev is ranked No. 2 in the Association of Tennis Professionals Men’s world rankings. Andrey Rublev is ranked No. 8.

Rublev made headlines last week when he took a public stance against the Russian invasion. Following a win in Dubai in March, he wrote “no war please” on a TV camera lens.

The women’s field would be equally as affected. There’s currently three Russians ranked in the world’s top 30: No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

If Belarussians were also barred, two more top-ranked female players, No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, would also not be allowed to play.

According to multiple outlets, the All England Club previously met with British officials earlier about a possible actions.

Though its the first in tennis, it wouldn’t be the first ban of Russian and Belarussian athletes in sports. Among the many are: the were not allowed to enter the Boston Marathon that took place earlier this week, Formula 1 ended its contract with the Russian Grand Prix and Russian soccer teams have not been allowed to play in FIFA or UEFA matches.

Wimbledon starts June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Ukraine#Russians#Belarusians#Belarussian
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Russian Military Leaders Continue To Vanish As War In Ukraine Rages On

Questions are begging to pile up as to the whereabouts of several Russian military leaders who have seemed to vanish amid the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian conflict. Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest confidants reportedly haven't been seen for almost two weeks. Article continues below advertisement. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu was...
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy