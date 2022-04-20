Are Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift Engaged? Actor Gives Update About His Love Life

It's a love story, baby just say yes! Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for quite a while, so when the actor was asked if the two had taken the next step in their relationship, he played coy about the rumors.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the 31-year-old told WSJ. Magazine. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The two — who began dating in October 2016 — have been very private about their relationship, and according to the handsome hunk, there's a reason for that.

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he declared. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

While talking to ELLE magazine, Alwyn shared more of why he holds his relationship close to his heart. "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," he noted. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken."

The blonde babe, 32, is also on board with not opening up about her life with Alwyn — especially since so many of her past relationships have been so public.

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives,” she previously told Rolling Stone . “I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

Recently, people have speculated that Alwyn has proposed to the "Blank Space" songstress. Swift was reportedly covering her ring finger when she was out and about in New York City earlier this year, and the pair were spotted heading to St. Ives for a romantic getaway.