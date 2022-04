The NASCAR season continues this week at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500. Chase Eliott sits in the top spot of the NASCAR Cup Series standings, despite still not winning a race this year. His consistency, which has been highlighted by zero DNFs and six top 10 finishes, has proven to be the key to his success. With that being a said, he'll need to win sooner rather than later if he wants to hold on to the top spot.

