Pregnant Britney Spears Reminisces On 'Sassy Horned Naughty' Days While Awaiting Third Baby's Arrival

Britney Spears has thrown it back to one of her most infamous eras!

On Tuesday, April 19, the pregnant pop star, 40, shared a photo to Instagram of herself during her early 2000's party days. In the throwback moment documented by paparazzi, a brunette Spears was photographed clad in fishnets, a black trench coat and a pair of dark sunglasses while toting her signature Starbucks cup as she exited a vehicle.

"To my sassy horned naughty days ğŸ˜ˆ ğŸ˜ˆ ğŸ˜ˆ ğŸ™ˆ ğŸ™ˆ ğŸ™ˆ !!! DEFINITELY A LONDON THING â€˜MURICA !!!," the "Lucky" vocalist captioned the vintage snap of herself during the release of her 2007 album, Blackout .

Fans immediately took to the comment section to reminisce with Spears, with one writing, "BLACKOUT ERA ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�," and another adding, "Yaaaaaasssss the BLACKOUT ERA BABY." One follower adoringly noted, "You're acknowledging your inner legendğŸ”¥."

The sultry throwback comes shortly after the princess of pop excitedly announced she and her fiancÃ©, Sam Asghari, are expecting a baby together in the coming months. (Spears already shares 16-year-old son Sean and 15-year-old son Jaden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

In a bit of a bizarre announcement earlier in April, Spears told her followers how confused she was as to why she was gaining weight only to find out she was with child. "My husband said 'No youâ€™re food pregnant silly !!!â€™ So I got a pregnancy test â€¦ and uhhhhh well â€¦ I am having a baby ," she revealed in the lengthy Instagram caption.

Her husband-to-be, 28, later confirmed the happy news on social media, writing alongside a photo of a mama lion and her cub: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i donâ€™t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

While awaiting their bundle of joy, Spears and Asghari â€” who got engaged in September of 2021 after first being linked in 2016 â€” are also currently working out the details of their upcoming nuptials. "They're thinking San Ysidro ranch in Montecito," a source recently spilled of their plans, "Or a vineyard in Napa."

As for who is making the potential guest list, don't expect many of Spears' family members to be there. An insider spilled that her father, Jamie Spears â€” whom she has accused of stealing from her and even eavesdropping on her private conversations while under the conservatorship â€” will reportedly not be in attendance on the entertainer's special day.