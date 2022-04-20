ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pregnant Britney Spears Reminisces On 'Sassy Horned Naughty' Days While Awaiting Third Baby's Arrival

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago

Britney Spears has thrown it back to one of her most infamous eras!

On Tuesday, April 19, the pregnant pop star, 40, shared a photo to Instagram of herself during her early 2000's party days. In the throwback moment documented by paparazzi, a brunette Spears was photographed clad in fishnets, a black trench coat and a pair of dark sunglasses while toting her signature Starbucks cup as she exited a vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMmJB_0fEkf84Y00

"To my sassy horned naughty days ğŸ˜ˆ ğŸ˜ˆ ğŸ˜ˆ ğŸ™ˆ ğŸ™ˆ ğŸ™ˆ !!! DEFINITELY A LONDON THING â€˜MURICA !!!," the "Lucky" vocalist captioned the vintage snap of herself during the release of her 2007 album, Blackout .

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately took to the comment section to reminisce with Spears, with one writing, "BLACKOUT ERA ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�ğŸ˜�," and another adding, "Yaaaaaasssss the BLACKOUT ERA BABY." One follower adoringly noted, "You're acknowledging your inner legendğŸ”¥."

The sultry throwback comes shortly after the princess of pop excitedly announced she and her fiancÃ©, Sam Asghari, are expecting a baby together in the coming months. (Spears already shares 16-year-old son Sean and 15-year-old son Jaden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaeiX_0fEkf84Y00

Article continues below advertisement

In a bit of a bizarre announcement earlier in April, Spears told her followers how confused she was as to why she was gaining weight only to find out she was with child. "My husband said 'No youâ€™re food pregnant silly !!!â€™ So I got a pregnancy test â€¦ and uhhhhh well â€¦ I am having a baby ," she revealed in the lengthy Instagram caption.

Her husband-to-be, 28, later confirmed the happy news on social media, writing alongside a photo of a mama lion and her cub: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i donâ€™t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

While awaiting their bundle of joy, Spears and Asghari â€” who got engaged in September of 2021 after first being linked in 2016 â€” are also currently working out the details of their upcoming nuptials. "They're thinking San Ysidro ranch in Montecito," a source recently spilled of their plans, "Or a vineyard in Napa."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4If0cz_0fEkf84Y00

As for who is making the potential guest list, don't expect many of Spears' family members to be there. An insider spilled that her father, Jamie Spears â€” whom she has accused of stealing from her and even eavesdropping on her private conversations while under the conservatorship â€” will reportedly not be in attendance on the entertainer's special day.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
CBS News

Britney Spears files objection to paying $663,000 of her mother's legal fees

Britney Spears is fighting yet another court battle against a parent — this time, with her mother over legal fees. In a hearing at a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, the pop star's lawyer argued that she should not have to pay her mother's $663,000 legal tab. Lynne Spears reportedly ran up that amount during her daughter's fight to end Jamie Spears' conservatorship over her life and finances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Pregnancy Test#Naughty#British Royal Family
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
Us Weekly

How Rihanna’s Pregnancy Is Affecting Her Relationship With Mom Monica Braithwaite

A deeper connection. Rihanna reflected on her bond with mom Monica Braithwaite amid her pregnancy. "Today is my Queen's birthday!!!” the singer, 34, captioned a throwback photo via Instagram on Tuesday, April 5. “Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Broody Britney's baby deadline

We’ve heard more from Britney Spears in the last year than in the previous 14 combined – and one subject she’s brought up time and again is her desire to have another baby. Now, the singer’s told friends she doesn’t want to wait any longer and is already making plans to get pregnant with her fiancé Sam Asghari. In fact, we hear she’s already started crib shopping…
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

30K+
Followers
82
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy