Overton Park Shell announces acts for summer, fall concert series

It’s that time of the year again.

The Overton Park Shell has announced the lineups for its summer and fall concert series.

The opening concert for the free summer series is the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Sunset Symphony on Sunday, May 29.

The free fall series begins Friday, Sept. 2, with the Don Ramon Band.

The Shell Yeah! series — consisting of ticketed dates – includes concerts featuring Durand Jones and The Indications and St. Paul and The Broken Bones. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, April 22, via Ticketmaster.

Shell Yeah! was started in an effort to support the free concert series, as part of the organization’s goal to bring local arts into the community.

Shell executive director Natalie Wilson said the organization is thrilled about the upcoming season.

“We are so excited about the return of free concerts as well as ticketed shows to help power our mission and work,” Wilson said. “In order to provide accessibility to our free concerts and events, we rely on revenue raised from Shell Yeah! benefit Shows and generous donations from the Memphis community.”

The full list of performances can be found below (Shell Yeah! shows are listed in bold type):

5/29 - Sunset Symphony*

6/2 - Jackie Venson

6/3 - Shamar Allan

6/4 - Shwayze

6/9 - Sensational Barnes Brothers

6/10 - The Reigning Sound

6/11 - The New Respects

6/14 – Navy Week Memphis Presents: Navy Band Great Lakes*

6/16 - Shell Yeah! Durand Jones and The Indications (General admission is $45)

6/17 - Battle of Santiago

6/18 - Isaiah Sharkey

6/23 - We Banjo 3

6/24 - The Nude Party

6/25 - Stax Music Academy

6/30 - Making Movies

7/1 - Gaby Moreno

7/2 - Cameron Bethany

7/7 - Celisse

7/8 - Maggie Rose

7/9 - The Altons

7/16 - Shell Yeah! St Paul and The Broken Bones (General admission is $45)

7/22-24 - DreamFest Weekend*

9/2 - Don Ramon Band

9/3 - Stone Soul Picnic*

9/4 - Occupy The Shell*

9/9 - Gone Gone Beyond

9/15 - Shell Yeah! Almost Elton John Masquerade (costume contest and theme party) (General admission is $25)

9/16 - Don Lifted

9/17 - Country Blues Festival*

9/24 - Memphis PowerPop Festival*

9/30 - Dottie

10/1 - The Collection

10/7 - Arlo McKinley

10/14 - North Mississippi Allstars

10/15 - Tuba Skinny

10/23 - Shakespeare at The Shell*

*Festival lineups to be announced soon.