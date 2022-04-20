ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Patagonia Renews Indian Support with Second Khadi Denim Order

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 18 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

Patagonia is renewing its support for khadi denim , an ancient textile technique originating in India . The apparel company recently placed a repeat order of more than 17,050 meters, or approximately 18,000 yards, of the fabric to use in upcoming collections.

Last year, the company purchased 30,000 meters (approximately 32,000 yards) of the fabric through Indian denim mill Arvind after visiting the khadi manufacturing site, Udyog Bharti, and appointed U.S.-based third-party assessor Nest to verify the authenticity and sustainability of its methods.

In 2017, Arvind reached an agreement with Indian government organization Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to generate demand for khadi denim products and provide consistent work for artisans the Gujarat region of India. The deal followed through on the India prime minister’s “local to global” push to elevate the country’s offerings—and khadi is one of its top contributions.

KVIC chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena recently touted the benefits of khadi during a press conference, referring to the material as a “national fabric” and urging everyone from celebrities to educational institutions to explore creative ways to wear and promote the ancient technique around the world. The khadi movement dates back to 1918, when activist and icon Mahatma Gandhi promoted the fabric as a source of income for the people of India. It later became a symbol against foreign rule.

Known for its unique texture, khadi boasts 100 percent cotton handspun single ply yarn in warp, or in both warp and weft, in the 3×1 twill weave. It has zero carbon footprint, as it does not require electricity or any kind of fuel for its manufacturing.

“At a time when the world is looking for sustainable alternatives in clothing, it should be remembered that khadi is an eco-friendly and sustainable fabric that certainly meets the requirement,” he said.

Khadi’s sustainable properties make it a strategic fabric choice for Patagonia, a company with a reputation for engaging in responsible business practices. It has been honored in B Lab’s “Best for the World” list every year since 2017. Last year, it inked a multiyear sales agreement to secure access to Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated textile fiber, Infinna, and formalized its efforts to convince U.S. farmers and state governments to embrace hemp under the Bring Hemp Home campaign. By 2025 , the apparel brand aims to be carbon neutral and use only renewable or recycled materials in its products.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End Brings Size-Inclusive Swimwear to QVC Shows

Click here to read the full article. The on-air debut featured women’s swimwear live and across QVC’s digital platforms on Friday reaching 200 million homes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalVilebrequin and Woolmark Co. Team Up for Swimwear CapsuleAbercrombie & Fitch Documentary Revisits Its Discriminatory HistoryVictoria's Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear StartupBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

India Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?

Click here to read the full article. India will be temporarily waiving duties on cotton imports in response to skyrocketing raw material prices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Shahi Exports' Raghavan Ramanujam on Vertical Integration, Tech Investments & Social ImpactNike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Cambodia, Sri Lanka Take Steps to Boost Competitiveness

Click here to read the full article. Cambodia and Sri Lanka are receiving help to improve their garment sectors’ competitiveness, resilience and sustainability. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBoohoo's First Factory: Win for Workers or Supply-Chain Smokescreen?Economic Crisis Threatens Sri Lanka's Apparel ExportsThe Garment Industry Can Close the Worker Gender Gap. Here's How.Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

G-Star Raw, Bestseller Champion Organic Cotton With ‘Textiles in Transition’

Click here to read the full article. The Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA), with funding support from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency Fund for Responsible Business (FVO), announced the launch of a multi-year project targeting transparency and fairness across the organic cotton sector. The project, named Textile in Transition, has attracted brand partners Bestseller, G-Star Raw and Essenza Home as part of their commitment to the Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile. Textile in Transition aims to improve decent working conditions in organic cotton production, and secure the livelihoods of thousands of farmers while boosting the supply of organic cotton. Funded by the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins Amsterdam Preview: Hemp, Color and Renewable Sources

Click here to read the full article. Kingpins Amsterdam kicks off April 20-21 with more than 80 international exhibitors from all links in the denim supply chain. It is the show’s first in-person event since 2019 and its first at SugarCity, a space just outside of Amsterdam with 40 percent more square footage than its previous venue in Westergasfabriek. Representatives from mills can’t wait to get their fabrics back into the hands of customers and reunite with friends and colleagues. “I believe that the moment this community is reunited, it will be extra special,” said Pierette Scavuzzo, Cone Denim design director. “You...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Takes $175M Hit on Out of Stocks

Click here to read the full article. Mere weeks after coming under fire by activist investors and installing new members to their board, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fourth-quarter earnings call gave insights into the company’s ongoing troubles. In a Nutshell: CEO Mark Tritton called the company’s near-term results disappointing, noting fourth-quarter comparable sales were down 12 percent. And the first quarter of 2022 hasn’t fared much better, with CFO Gustavo Arnal revealing that comp sales are running negatively at approximately down 20 percent, quarter-to-date. Tritton blamed a continued lack of inventory due to supply chain challenges as a major impediment to the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#Indian#Second Khadi Denim#Kvic
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing Plans Hundreds More Stores

Click here to read the full article. Theory turned in a notable performance, according to the Uniqlo owner’s first-half financial report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina Aiming to Recycle 25 Percent of Textile Waste by 2025China Has 'No Intention' of Curbing Xinjiang Textile IndustryOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA
Fortune

Lululemon is paying people for their used clothes

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Athletic fashion line Lululemon is taking its trade-in/resale program nationwide. The company will let customers trade in their gently used Lululemon items starting April 22 for an...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Target Beta Tests Massive ThredUp-Powered Resale Platform

Click here to read the full article. Target has reunited with ThredUp to launch a curated recommerce site that the latter’s founder and CEO James Reinhart contends is “larger than every other branded resale shop out there…combined.” Though CNBC reported Friday that Target launched its ThredUp-powered initiative in late March, it appears neither company has done much to promote the site, which is labeled as being in its “beta” phase. The webpage does not come up when searching “Target ThredUp” on Google, and neither company appears to have included any mention of their collaboration on their websites or in their email...
RETAIL
The Guardian

‘It’s a whole new world’: Australian fashion week to feature first plus-size runway

Plus-size clothing will have a dedicated runway show at Australian fashion week this year, for the first time in the event’s 26-year history. “I’ve been fighting and working for this for 20-something years now,” said CEO of size-inclusive modelling agency Bella Management, Chelsea Bonner, who will be staging The Curve Edit: one of 50 fashion shows and presentations taking place in Sydney in May.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Crescent Bahuman Digitizes Denim Manufacturing with ‘Smart Factory 4.0’

Click here to read the full article. Already aspiring to deliver “the greenest ecosystem that denim has ever seen,” Crescent Bahuman Limited is taking other supply chain imperatives head on with the launch of its “Smart Factory 4.0” journey and implementing tracing technology from PaperTale. The digitization investments come as the denim manufacturer aims to fortify its ongoing sustainability and transparency initiatives with the support of more granular data. “We realized at the beginning of the pandemic that if we were to be successful in the mid- and long-term, we needed to digitize,” said Zaki Saleemi, vice president of Crescent Bahuman. “The...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

How Mill Mastery™ Courses Support Optimized Yarn Spinning

Click here to read the full article. Cotton prices vary with supply and demand, and in general a yarn spinner has limited control to impact the price. And these first prices have a strong impact on operational costs. Depending upon the yarn count, raw material represents 50-70 percent of the cost of cotton yarn. Hence, selecting the right fiber for the right application, optimizing processing of the cotton fibers to achieve the desired quality at higher yield levels, a robust model of profitability, and employing industrial engineering principles are pivotal for a spinning operation to gain a competitive economic edge...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: EB Denim’s Elena Bonvicini

Click here to read the full article. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special attention to the planet and its people. Elena Bonvicini is the mastermind behind EB Denim, the Los Angeles-based brand known for its upcycled jeans and an A-list fanbase including Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber. The brand stepped into new territory last fall when it launched its first jean made with new instead of reclaimed fabric. The Unraveled Two, a high-rise straight-leg jean is modeled after the brand’s bestselling Vintage Unraveled style. Rivet caught...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Nike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear Market

Click here to read the full article. The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Southern Indian state that will house the facility, said the investment will bring 20,000 jobs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike Teams With Billie Eilish for Air Force 1 Made With Recycled ContentDSW Owner Will Make Much Less Product in ChinaNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Material Exchange, Natural Fiber Welding Raise Capital for Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Material Exchange and Natural Fiber Welding have both received new funding to spur growth and expansion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCrescent Bahuman Digitizes Denim Manufacturing with 'Smart Factory 4.0'Walmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksCan Squid DNA Solve Microfiber Pollution?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy