Africa

African innovators are giving STEM a boost

By CNN
 1 day ago
Self-taught roboticist Jonathan Kennedy Sowah is making science and technology fun for...

hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
RETAIL
pymnts

Google Set to Open First African Product Hub

Google is opening its first-ever product development center in Africa, the company announced in a blog post Tuesday (April 19). The center, set to be based in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, comes as Google is working to address the burgeoning base of internet users in Africa, a population set to reach 800 million people by the end of the decade. In addition, the continent will be home to a third of the world’s under-35 population by that time.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Snap debuts its fifth cohort of Yellow accelerator startups

“Snap’s Yellow Accelerator was founded to support mission-driven, creative entrepreneurs who are building at the intersection of creativity and technology,” the company said in a blog post. “As part of the program, eight companies receive investment as well as mentorship, and ongoing programming to meet their business objectives from Snap.”
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Singapore unveils acceleration programme for startups eyeing Sweden

Singapore startups and technology small and midsize businesses (SMBs) now have a pathway to tap opportunities in the Nordic region through an acceleration programme to Sweden. They will have access to resources such as coaching on business regulations and networking sessions with potential investors. The Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) acceleration...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

RecargaPay on How Pix Propelled Brazil Into the Global Digital Payments Spotlight

Latin America is quickly adapting to the global rise of digital payments. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Brazil, whose government launched an instant payment system called Pix last year. This rise to digital payments prominence was hard fought, however. It took a tremendous effort to transition the country from a mixed payments economy to a digital-first one, but this effort has paid off, according to Rodrigo Teijeiro, founder and CEO of Brazilian FinTech RecargaPay.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Nue Life Health raises $23M Series A Led by Obvious Ventures for psychedelics platform

It’s now raised a $23 million Series A equity financing led by Obvious Ventures (co-founded by Ev Williams, Co-founder of Twitter), which also includes additional venture debt financing from Western Technology Investment. TechCrunch understands the lion share for the round was in equity. The financing follows Nue Life’s November...
HEALTH
BBC

Shark Tank: India TV show proves entrepreneurship isn't just for rich

In October, Pashmi Shah, a 30-year-old senior marketing executive, received a phone call that changed her life. On the other end was a producer for Shark Tank, the Emmy-nominated reality television series where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to seven "sharks" - or investors - who then decide whether or not to invest in them.
TV & VIDEOS
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES
