Presidential Election

Everything you need to know about Sunday's French election

 1 day ago
This Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right candidate...

Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
US News and World Report

Bookmakers See France's Macron Easily Winning Sunday's Runoff

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has a more than 90% chance of winning Sunday's presidential runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, the odds offered by UK political bookmakers showed on Wednesday. Macron has seen his lead in opinion polls edge higher over the past few days...
Deadline

French Presidential Election: Macron-Le Pen Debate Draws Historic Low Ratings

Click here to read the full article. A nearly three-hour televised debate between French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on Wednesday night scored the lowest ever ratings for such a match-up. With 15.6 million total viewers, the heated exchange between the incumbent and the far right extremist was aired live on both TF1 and France 2. The market share was, however, a solid 61%. The low ratings follows low voter turnout in the first round of France’s 2022 presidential election, and ensuing protests decrying the options presented. French media is largely giving the win to Macron in Wednesday’s...
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
International Business Times

Le Pen, Macron Prepare For Crunch French Election Duel

French leader Emmanuel Macron and the far-right's Marine Le Pen were preparing Tuesday for a crunch presidential election debate, with supporters of the president warning against complacency despite a solid poll lead. Macron will go head-to-head with Le Pen late on Wednesday in their only direct clash ahead of Sunday's...
MSNBC

Why France’s election matters for all of us

A far-right, Putin-praising, Islamophobia-spewing, anti-immigrant and nationalist-views pushing candidate is getting another chance at becoming president. And, no, Mehdi is *not* talking about Donald Trump. Former French ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud and French legal scholar Rim-Sarah Alouane join Mehdi to discuss France's Marine Le Pen and the mainstreaming of extremist views in global politics.April 21, 2022.
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen repeats pledge to BAN the Muslim headscarf in public if she wins this weekend's French presidential run-off - as her rival Emmanuel Macron says country faces CIVIL WAR if she does

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Wednesday that his far-right rival Marine Le Pen risked sparking a 'civil war' if she was elected and implemented her plans to ban the Muslim headscarf in public. During a televised presidential debate, Le Pen confirmed that she stood by her controversial idea of banning...
The Independent

French election 2022 – live: Polls put Macron ahead of Le Pen after presidential debate

Emmanuel Macron maintains a six point poll lead over Marine Le Pen, the far-right challenger in the French presidential election, after a heated television debate last night. The election campaign is in its final days and both candidates have returned to the campaign trail to drum up what support they can before the vote on Sunday.Mr Macron, the cosmopolitan, is visiting the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, is in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France. Read More Macron wins TV debate but sounded arrogant, say French votersAs all-important French election approaches, Le Pen’s ties to Putin come under intense scrutinyEven if Macron wins the election, Le Pen has won the ideological war
