Lew Burdette can speak of the horror he experienced on Dec. 27, 1974 in an almost matter-of-fact way. He was 15 years old and leaving his father’s grocery store in Roanoke for a date when two teenagers, who planned to hold him for ransom, grabbed him at gunpoint and forced him into a car. They drove him to a field where Burdette was pistol-whipped, beaten and stabbed. The two teenagers then threw Burdette into well. One fired a pistol into the well four times; a bullet struck the back of his head.

