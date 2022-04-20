Secret Service Fatally Shoot Intruder At Peruvian Ambassador's Home In DC: Police

Metropolitan Police Department Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A person who was trying to break into the US Peruvian Ambassador's Washington DC home was shot and killed by Secret Service Police, authorities said.

Police responded to a burglary in the 3000 block of Garrison Street Northwest just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference.

Upon arrival, officers found the intruder, described as an adult male in his 20s or 30s, in the back of the home. The man reportedly smashed several windows to gain access into the home, Contee said. He was also holding a metal stake.

Officers initially fired their tasers but the tasers had no affect on the intruder. Police ended up withdrawing handguns and firing shots that ultimately killed the individual on scene, Contee said.

The responding officers were taken to local hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, Contee said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators do not know who the intruder was or why they were at the ambassadors home. The incident is under investigation. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.