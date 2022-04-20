Masks now optional on WTA buses

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
Dr. Molly O'Shea from Birmingham Pediatrics joined us this morning to talk more about the mandate and how people can handle it. Watch her interview above, and read her answers below. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The Richmond County School System will be making more changes when it comes to the mask mandate. According to officials, RCSS will transition to mask optional for drivers and passengers on school buses. RCSS officials say that this update is in response to the updated information the CDC released saying […]
ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation, riders will no longer be required to wear a mask. The change includes all Metro Bus services and transportation hubs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor […]
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
(WJAR) — After a federal judge strikes down the federal mask mandate, some airlines are now leaving it up to passengers to decide. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Monday that it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate. That prompted some airlines to leave the choice up...
NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
You could be flying maskless soon if a group of airlines has its way. Ten U.S. airlines and cargo carriers are asking President Biden to lift the mask mandate on flights. The CEOs of airlines including Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and others are asking the Biden administration to end the mask mandate that is currently set to expire on April 18. They say that with the various vaccines and treatments available to fight COVID-19, the masks are not as necessary on flights as they previously were.
Airlines are pushing the U.S. government to end mask mandates after the TSA extended a mandate requiring face coverings on planes, in airports, and trains until at least April 18. "It makes no sense that people are still required to wear masks on airplanes, yet are allowed to congregate in...
Masks are no longer required for those taking an Uber or for the drivers, the company announced Tuesday. “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” the company’s website stated. “However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has made some adjustments to its mask policy. On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional for staff, parents, visitors, and volunteers. Masks will be optional for students while riding SPS buses, and also includes students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.
READING, Pa. – For the first time in over two years, students and staff in the Reading School District will have the option to attend school without having to wear masks. The school board voted Wednesday night to approve its fifth amended health and safety plan. The revised plan...
OLYMPIA, Wash. – It’s time for a COVID-19 transition, at least according to health officials in Washington State. Despite a recent up-tick in new cases thanks to the more transmissible BA.2 variant, virus-related hospitalizations and deaths remain low across the state. And so it’s time to make a...
