Whatcom County, WA

Masks now optional on WTA buses

By asmith
KGMI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Masks are now optional on WTA buses. The...

kgmi.com

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor […]
TRAFFIC
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click10.com

Could the mask mandate on airplanes be lifted soon?

You could be flying maskless soon if a group of airlines has its way. Ten U.S. airlines and cargo carriers are asking President Biden to lift the mask mandate on flights. The CEOs of airlines including Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and others are asking the Biden administration to end the mask mandate that is currently set to expire on April 18. They say that with the various vaccines and treatments available to fight COVID-19, the masks are not as necessary on flights as they previously were.
AIRPLANE
MassLive.com

Masks no longer required in Ubers

Masks are no longer required for those taking an Uber or for the drivers, the company announced Tuesday. “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” the company’s website stated. “However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
TRAFFIC
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools allows masks to be optional

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has made some adjustments to its mask policy. On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional for staff, parents, visitors, and volunteers. Masks will be optional for students while riding SPS buses, and also includes students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.
SUFFOLK, VA
WFMZ-TV Online

Masking becomes optional in Reading School District

READING, Pa. – For the first time in over two years, students and staff in the Reading School District will have the option to attend school without having to wear masks. The school board voted Wednesday night to approve its fifth amended health and safety plan. The revised plan...
READING, PA
KING 5

Airlines navigate high travel demand, pilot shortages

SEATAC, Wash. — Travelers and airlines are feeling the stress of the high demand for travel going into the summer. Passengers say planes and airports are full as some airlines cut back on scheduled flights due to short staffing. "We were delayed leaving and kind of delayed coming back...
SEATTLE, WA

