Kevin Foulconer and Shelly Zimmerman train for CAF’s Spring Sprint Triathlon

Kevin Magnussen says he will “go all out” in the first Sprint of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix now points are awarded down to eighth place. Formula 1 trialled the Sprint format at three events last year, with a shorter race on Saturday setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. The Saturday race previously awarded three points to the winner, two to second place and one point to third, but this year a change in the rules will see the winner of the Sprint picking up eight points, with eighth place scoring a single point to encourage more racing action.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO