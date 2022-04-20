Kevin Foulconer and Shelly Zimmerman train for CAF’s Spring Sprint Triathlon

Two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald has voiced concerns over transgender athletes competing in women’s sport but blamed cycling’s world governing body the UCI for making Emily Bridges the centre of the debate by failing to act sooner.Archibald, who won the second of her Olympic gold medals in Tokyo last year alongside Dame Laura Kenny in the Madison, said the UCI had “chosen to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider”.Bridges, 21, was due to compete at the British national omnium championships earlier this month having met British Cycling’s eligibility standards, but was blocked by the UCI at...
