East Rutherford, NJ

Report: Giants Former First-Round Pick Still Doesn’t Have The New Playbook

By Tzvi Machlin
 1 day ago
It’s not that controversial to say that former New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney didn’t have a great rookie season with the team. The real question is whether he’ll get the chance to have a second one in the team’s new regime. During his...

Comments / 1

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Popculture

Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick’s Honest Message

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a very thoughtful message to NFL teams when he was asked about potentially getting an NFL job again. He made an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and confirmed that he really wants to compete for a spot, even if it’s just a backup position.
NFL
Lamar Jackson Brings Woman To Tears: NFL World Reacts

Lamar Jackson is beloved in the Baltimore community. Not only for his incredible play on the field, but what he does off of it. Over the weekend, video surfaced of the star QB surprising mall shoppers with money to help out with their purchases. And one woman was so touched, she was moved to tears.
BALTIMORE, MD
Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
