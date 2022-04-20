ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors approve vacating a portion of 140th Street

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning held a public hearing on vacating a portion of 140th Street.

Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman explains the closure…

Kauffman said this is the level B portion of the road.

The residents who live near that portion of 140th Street were in just to make sure they were on the same page, otherwise they had no concerns with the road vacation. There were no other comments.

The Board then approved vacating that portion of 140th Street.

