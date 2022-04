Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Google recently announced its new post-pandemic work policy, requiring employees work in the office for at least three days a week. That policy goes against the desires of many rank-and-file Google employees. A survey of over 1,000 Google employees showed that two-thirds feel unhappy about being forced to work in the office three days a week; in internal meetings and public letters, many have threatened to leave, and some are already quitting to go to other companies with more flexible options.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO