Brookhaven, GA is known to be one of Atlanta's most newly founded suburbs (established in 2012). Ever since then Brookhaven, GA has become the ideal place for people to settle down with having so much to offer such as shopping, being safely located, and a minutes walk from one of Atlanta's most known areas, Buckhead. Brookhaven is the perfect place for those who are on the move, those who have pets, and those who are a part of the working class. BUT we did not come here to talk about just that, we are here to speak on the fact that though Brookhaven is just as nice as those such as Decatur and Buckhead, it is actually more affordable.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO