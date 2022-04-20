ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awkward moment Prince Harry was asked if he misses Charles and William

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Prince Harry sneakily sidelined a question when asked whether he missed his brother Prince William and father, Prince Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, sat down with NBC's Hoda Kotb, where he opened up about his life as a father, the Invictus Games and his family in the UK.

In a pre-recorded interview that aired Wednesday, Kotb asked whether he missed his family at home, to which he responded "yes".

He added: "Especially over the last two years, for most people, have we not missed their families? Right?"

Kotb then asked Harry if he missed his father and brother – and he completely changed the subject.

He said: "Look, I mean… at the moment, I’m here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything I can, 120% to them, to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime.

"That’s my focus here. And when I leave here, I go back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively."

The relationship with his father and brother was reportedly tense when the Duke and Meghan Markle stepped away from the monarchy and made their move to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then sat down with Oprah in their famous 2021 interview, where there were claims of racism within the family and that Kate Middleton made Markle cry on the week of her wedding.

On the way to the Invictus Games last week, Harry and Markle popped in to see his grandmother.

He said it allowed him to check the Queen has "the right people around her", adding: "It was really nice to catch up with her."

Describing the visit to see the Queen, he said: "Being with her, it was great. It was so nice to see her... she's on great form."

"She's always got such a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her."

