Champions League final tickets go on sale with fans having to fork out up to £572 for seats at Stade de France

By Martin Lipton
 1 day ago
LIVERPOOL and Manchester City fans can now buy tickets for next month’s Champions League Final, starting from just £58.

The ballot for the first batch of 12,000 seats for the game at the Stade de France on May 28 has now been opened by Uefa.

Tickets to the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France have gone on sale with prices ranging from £58 to £572 Credit: AFP

Tickets start at £58 for the lowest category views, although they then rise steeply with the rest available for £149, £406 and an eye-watering £572 for top-priced seats.

Fans have until April 28 to apply for the ballot and can ask for one or two tickets, with the successful applicants informed by May 6.

In addition to the 12,000 seats - out of a capacity of 75,000 - available on general sale, each finalist club will be given 20,000 tickets.

Some 5,000 of those for EACH team will be FREE, after Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin intervened to demand a change in policy.

Ceferin explained: “Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and are playing an integral part in the development of football.

“We must ensure that loyal travelling supporters can attend historical moments for their cherished teams at affordable prices.

“Uefa thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams and live their passion even when away from the stadiums.”

Both City and Liverpool would be in charge of the distribution of all their allocation if they reach the Final.

And West Ham fans who believe their side will beat Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the Europa League Final in Seville can also apply for up to two of the 13,000 seats also on general release for the May 18 game.

Tickets start at £33 with the top-priced seats available at £125.

The Hammers will be given 4,000 free seats and a further 6,000 to sell if they beat the German side, with the total capacity of 40,000 in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan home of Sevilla.

