Calhoun County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding to diminish and end through Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 161.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 161.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 159.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet Friday morning, April 23rd, and fall to 22.9 feet later that evening. The river will fall to 21.6 feet by Tuesday morning, APril 26th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.5 Thu 9 AM 23.0 22.7 22.2 23.0 7 AM 4/22
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
City
Camden, AR
County
Ouachita County, AR
County
Calhoun County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 68.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 49.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Flooding on agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
#Flood#Ouachita River#Extreme Weather#Harmony Grove Community
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Farmland along the river begins to flood. Water over State Highway 7 and 51 at railroad underpass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet Thursday afternoon, April 21st. The river will fall to 16.1 feet by Friday morning, April 22nd. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 16.7 Thu 8 AM 15.7 13.7 12.3 16.9 1 PM 4/21
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry; McDonald; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN BARRY, NORTHERN MCDONALD AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. As much as 7 inches of rain may have fallen near Goodman with automated gauge reports between 3 and 4 inches in the Goodman area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 15.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The dense fog has lifted, allowing for the fog advisory to expire.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ida, Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 12/16/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has been lifting and scattering early this morning. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in southeast Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Linn Areas of Fog This Morning A large area of dense fog over central Iowa has been slowly moving to the east early this morning, reaching locations along and west of a Oelwein to Cedar Rapids to Bloomfield line. The fog may become locally dense across the western tier of counties in the outlook area before dissipating after 10 AM. Motorists should drive with caution, use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Winneshiek Although the dense fog conditions have been improving, some patchy fog with reduced visibilities may linger for an hour or two more this morning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA

