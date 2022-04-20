ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County Travelodge Hotel Evacuated Following Balcony Collapse, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Travelodge hotel on Route 46 East in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Travelodge hotel in Morris County was evacuated Tuesday morning after a balcony collapsed, authorities said.

The Parsippany District 5 Fire Department was called to the hotel just after 10:20 a.m. and confirmed that a balcony on the first floor of the north-facing side had collapsed.

Initial reports corroborated by Parsippany Focus stated that the incident occurred at the Travelodge on Route 46 East.

Firefighters began evacuating surrounding rooms on all floors of the hotel as the township’s building department responded to evaluate the damages.

The front south-facing side of the hotel was later evacuated as a precaution, and the occupants were relocated with help from staff members and a township bus requested by the Office of Emergency Management, the fire department said.

The damaged areas were then roped off and turned over to the Parsippany Building Department, authorities said.

The fire department cleared the scene about three hours later.

