Baton Rouge, LA

McKinley hires assistant Ron Allen as new head football coach

By WAFB Staff
 1 day ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The McKinley athletic program made history, naming its first white head...

The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
NOLA.com

Hutch Gonzales steps down as Mandeville football coach

Hutch Gonzales stepped down as Mandeville High School's head football coach on Wednesday, saying the incoming principal asked him to resign after four seasons leading the Skippers. In his final season, Gonzales finished with a 3-6 record as Mandeville missed the playoffs. The Skippers made back-to-back Class 5A quarterfinals appearances...
MANDEVILLE, LA
KTAL

LA Tech reunion sparks comeback win in USFL season opener

BIRMINGHAM, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – “Nobody here doubted, did they?”. Skip Holtz poised this question to a room full of media Saturday night in Alabama. His Birmingham Stallions pulled off a comeback victory over the New Jersey Generals, 28-24, in the inaugural game of the USFL season. But it’s fair to wonder if Holtz himself, leading a professional team for the first time, could answer that question himself.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First-year head coach Brian Kelly and all of those new assistant coaches are joined by a large, fresh group of new LSU players. Those Tigers are gearing up to play in Death Valley for the annual spring game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mulkey adding Gary Redus to staff as assistant coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey is adding Gary Redus II to her coaching staff, Redus will serve as the assistant coach, the school announced on Wednesday, April 20. “Gary is someone I have watched from afar in the recruiting circuit,” Coach Mulkey...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LHSAA softball playoffs: first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off this week with 13 local games on Monday and another seven set for Tuesday. Schools are just three wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30. Below are the scores from the first round.
SULPHUR, LA
Assumption senior athlete Brandon Sterling dies after collapsing during pickup basketball game

Brandon Sterling died while playing basketball during a pickup game on Sunday in Morgan City, according to his mother Darnisha Sterling. He was 18. Sterling was a senior at Assumption High School in Napoleonville where he played basketball and football. He was playing basketball with friends when he suddenly collapsed and hit the back of his head on the court at the Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park in Morgan City, his mother said. ...
MORGAN CITY, LA
