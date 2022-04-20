Protect our Children: Mental & Physical Stress - Only on ABC7NY
WABC-TV, New York's number one station and the most-watched television station in the nation, will air "Protect Our Children: Mental & Physical Stress" on SATURDAY, APRIL 30th (7:30 p.m. EDT). It will rebroadcast Sunday, May 1st (5:30 a.m. EDT). Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot, the special will focus on what the children's health experts have been reporting - unprecedented higher levels of stress in children and adolescents. Whether it's substance abuse, obesity or violence, the indicators are a cause for alarm. The special shares stories of teens and young adults who bravely share their ongoing mental and physical stress. Some of the featured stories include the following:
- A 23-year-old dealing with anxiety and relationship issues sought help relating to her mental health, despite community stigmas that exist.
- A 17-year-old transgender youth shares discrimination experienced in sports. He speaks about the cultural climate that promotes censorship and how this exacerbates problems for those who face issues on the home front and in their schools.
- A 17-year-old High School senior addresses weight gain during the pandemic, despite bariatric surgery and how she is managing her issues.
- A family with four children, ranging in age from 5 to 14, shares their family's challenges managing excessive internet & phone usage. Rates of screen use have increased from 61 - 87 percent,, having an impact on brain development and mental health.
