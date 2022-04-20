ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse police video of boy in custody goes viral

By Erik Columbia
NEWS10 ABC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( WSYR ) — A video of a young Syracuse boy being put into a police car has gone viral, stirring up a conversation about the relationship between police and the city. It shows a young boy crying as he is put into a police car.

Image from @HunndoHefner on Twitter.
The Syracuse Police Department said officials are aware of the video, already seen by millions on social media. Audio from the video suggests the boy is accused of stealing a bag of chips from a store on the city’s northside.

Police said the boy was never put in handcuffs, but was put in the back of the patrol car to be taken home. There, officers reportedly met with the boy’s father.

No charges were filed. NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse was told that the officers’ actions are under review, along with body-worn camera footage.

Read the full statement from the Syracuse Police Department:

“We (SPD) are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home.  Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.”

Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh also issued a statement on the video Tuesday:

“When the online video was first shared with me on Monday, I was concerned. I asked Chief Buckner and the SPD to review all body worn camera footage, which is ongoing. Officers were responding to a call for a larceny that had just occurred at a nearby business. Based on what I have seen, the body camera footage demonstrates no handcuffs were used by officers at any time. The child was placed in the back of a patrol car and taken home to his family. The officer knew the child from prior interactions and explained to him that he was being taken home. The officers returned the child to his family and discussed the incident with his father before leaving without filing any charges. What occurred demonstrates the continuing need for the City to provide support to our children and families and to invest in alternative response options to assist our officers.”

