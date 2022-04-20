Virginia State Police conducting anti-trafficking operation

Virginia State Police officials this month have been conducting a new program designed to fight human trafficking.

“Operation Safe Passage” is a high-visibility, human trafficking prevention and public outreach initiative created in partnership with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Virginia Trucking Association. It concludes April 20.

The HIS has reported 2,360 arrests made in connection with human trafficking, with 720 victims identified and offered critical assistance. Polaris, a nonprofit resource and advocacy center dedicated to fighting human trafficking, reported 77 identified traffickers and 179 cases in Virginia alone.

“Preventing human trafficking and providing support to its victims have been a priority of Governor Youngkin and his administration since stepping into office in January,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am extremely pleased to see the Virginia State Police taking an aggressive and active stance towards addressing what has become a global pandemic. Virginia has no tolerance for the exploitation of any human being, and is committed to apprehending, prosecuting and bringing to justice anyone associated with this crime.”

Commercial truckers can play an important role in identifying indicators of human trafficking, according to Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle.

“With tens of thousands of commercial trucks and buses traveling through and across Virginia on any given day, this statewide initiative has extensive, life-saving potential,” he said. “Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators. This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

For details about the program, visit www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign.