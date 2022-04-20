ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Prep Roundup: CBA soccer wins big, Midland tennis improves to 3-0

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
Calvary Baptist Academy's Hannah Schmidt dribbles down the field during a game against Tawas Monday, April 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Academy. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Calvary Baptist Academy’s Ila Tomko had three goals and two assists Tuesday to lead the Kings to a 7-3 win over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in girls’ soccer.

CBA took an early 2-0 lead before the Irish answered to tie it at 2-2. The Kings responded by scoring four more times to carry a 6-2 advantage into halftime.

Hannah Schmidt scored twice for Calvary, while Peyton Laughner and Lillian Holdeman each scored once, and Sadie Day had an assist.

“Our girls looked good tonight. Our ball movement and vision moving forward was perhaps the best we've seen thus far this season,” said Kings’ coach Paul Reece. “Though we still had some missed opportunities, the girls moved the ball well as a team tonight and put together some solid possession play leading to several beautiful finishes in the attacking third.”

CBA (3-1-1) will host Roscommon on Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHEMICS BEAT OILERS IN TENNIS

Midland High’s girls’ tennis team improved to 3-0 on Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Mount Pleasant.

The Chemics swept the singles matches, as Dalton DeBoer won the first flight 6-0, 6-0; Riley Penwell won the second flight 6-2, 6-2; Brooklyn Moore won the third flight 6-0, 6-0; and Teresa Wandor won the fourth flight 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles for Midland, Cheryl Fritz and Avery Miller won the third flight 6-0, 6-1, while Chloe Nieto and Lauren McGuirk won the fourth flight 6-2, 6-1.

FLYING G'S TAKE DOWN OGEMAW IN SOCCER

Gladwin knocked off Ogemaw Heights 4-1 in Northern Michigan Soccer League action on Tuesday to improve to 3-2 overall and in league play.

Katie Seebeck gave the Flying G’s a 1-0 lead off of a penalty kick midway through the first half, and Ella Wheeler scored off of a pass from Anna Seebeck later in the half to give Gladwin a 2-0 edge heading into the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Katie Seebeck converted another penalty kick to make it 3-0. After the Falcons scored three minutes later to cut it to 3-1, Anna Seebeck capped the scoring in the 78 th minute.

Gladwin goalkeeper Renee Parrett had 15 saves to earn the win.

“Renee Parrett and (defender) Abby Palmreuter were outstanding. Both players played their best games of the season,” said Gladwin coach Jerome Smalley. “I was proud of how the girls played with great composure with the game as physical as it was.”

GLADWIN SOFTBALL DROPS TWO TO STANDISH-STERLING

Gladwin’s softball team was swept by Standish-Sterling in a pair of nonconference six-inning games Tuesday. The Panthers won 6-0 and 3-2.

In the opener, Delaney Conley took the loss, going the distance and allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks and striking out 10.

Abby Manges and Tessa Cameron had Gladwin’s only two hits.

The Flying G’s scored once each in the third and fifth innings to take a 2-0 lead in the nightcap, but Standish-Sterling plated three runs in the sixth to win it.

Cameron took the loss, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks. She struck out seven.

Conley went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double and scored twice, while Manges had a run batted in.

The G’s (5-2) committed four errors in the game.

