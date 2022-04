A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man died Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Jefferson County. Idaho State Police responded at 9:03 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 111-130 Bassett Road. An Idaho State Police news release said the driver was traveling north of 100 North in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup at the time of the accident. The truck went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, went off the left shoulder and rolled, coming to rest off the road, the release said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The road was partially blocked for 2 1/2 hours. The crash remains under investigation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO