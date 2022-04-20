ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland alum Gandy shines at GMAC Championship

By Fred Kelly
 1 day ago
Drew Gandy (hillsdalechargers.com)

Midland High alum Drew Gandy helped Hillsdale College’s men’s golf team finish fourth at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship held at the University Club of Kentucky’s Big Blue Course recently.

Gandy, a senior who broke into the regular lineup for the Chargers for the first time this season, had one of the best tournaments of his collegiate career, shooting 1-under-par 71 in both the first and third rounds and finishing with a score of 218 over 54 holes to place sixth overall and earn First Team All-GMAC honors.

Gandy carded three birdies and 13 pars in his third and final round to secure the first top-10 finish of his collegiate career.

