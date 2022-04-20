ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What Is Swan Neck Deformity?

By K. Cossey
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33S4ej_0fEkWgYA00

Swan neck deformity is a condition in which the joints in the fingers bend abnormally. Despite its name, it actually has nothing to do with the neck itself. Instead, the condition causes the fingers to bend in the shape of a swan's neck. According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), with swan neck deformity, the middle joint of a finger is bent back more than usual while the end joint is bent down. Swan neck deformity symptoms include trouble bending the middle joint of fingers, stiffness, pain, or snapping of the finger when bending (via ASSH).

According to Medical News Today , swan neck deformity is mainly caused by physical trauma, rheumatoid arthritis, and cerebral palsy. There are other causes of the condition, including some genetic conditions, nerve damage, or a poorly healed fracture. Overall, however, the condition is quite common among patients with rheumatoid arthritis , a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects the joints (via ASSH). Swan neck deformity can affect how a person's hand functions more than other rheumatoid arthritis complications (via Medical News Today).

Treatment Options For Swan Neck Deformity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maUHR_0fEkWgYA00

Treatment for swan neck deformity can range from non-invasive procedures to invasive surgical treatment, however, this will depend on a person's severity of the condition. According to Healthline , swan neck deformity treatments that are noninvasive include physical and occupational therapy, splints, or casts. With therapy, both physical and occupational, patients can expect to stretch and exercise joints to help regain some mobility back. To help stabilize swan neck deformity, a doctor may recommend splints, which can include one finger or all.

Some swan neck deformity cases are so severe that surgery is the only option for treatment. Typically, surgery for swan neck deformity involves readjusting tendons and replacing joints, WebMD reports. During the early stages of swan neck deformity, soft tissue surgery may take place while more severe cases require joint fusion surgery. It can take weeks or months for the hand to heal from surgery, and a doctor may then recommend physical and occupational therapy for continued healing (via WebMD).

Read this next: Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Rare Diseases

Comments / 2

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Swan Neck Deformity#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Occupational Therapy#Medical News
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman claims she spent a year trying to convince doctors there was something wrong with her body after her severe stomach pain and swelling was dismissed as stress and acid reflux

The 47-year-old woman says she reportedly spent one year having her severe stomach pain and other symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety and acid reflux. Unfortunately, she was eventually diagnosed with rare form of disease. The elementary school teacher said that she has always been a really healthy person. Two years ago, she began getting severe stomach pain and night sweats at night and saw a doctor about the issues. Her concerns were dismissed by the doctors. The unfortunate woman then went to see another doctor, who also dismissed it as nothing serious, suggesting that she pulled a muscle and prescribing her a muscle relaxer. The brave woman didn’t accept the diagnosis and insisted she get more tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy