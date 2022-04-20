Pittsburgh Steelers announce return to Saint Vincent College for Training Camp

Training camp will look more normal for Pittsburgh Steelers fans this summer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the team will be returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the team’s 2022 training camp.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our training camp later this summer,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II.

“We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return of our summer home.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steelers trained at Saint Vincent every summer for 54 consecutive years.

Exact dates and times of training camp are still unknown.