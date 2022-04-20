Vail Pass rollover crash

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Thornton Police Department responded to a crash with serious injuries just east of Interstate 25 Wednesday morning.
(credit: Thornton Police)
According to the Thornton PD tweet, police were at the intersection with E 120th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, where a crash was blocking the intersection. A man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to treat injuries.
The roadway was cleared around 6:45 a.m. Police encourage drivers to be patient and arrive at destinations safe.
Copter 4 was above the active scene at 6 a.m.
(credit: CBS)
The roadway is now completely open. Please… be a patient driver today, take your time, and arrive at your destination safely.
