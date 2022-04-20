ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Vail Pass rollover crash

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDelays are expected after a rollover crash on westbound I-70 near the Vail Pass. Boulder County almost used new evacuation system …....

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crash At E-470 Median Had Last-Minute Approach Change, Forced Landing: Report

By Anna Maria Basquez ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A plane which crashed in the median of E-470 near Englewood in March had to force their landing due to a change in landing commands, according to a report issued by National Transportation Safety Board. (credit: E-470) The aircraft landed and caught fire March 8 at 2:17 p.m. on the median to the surprise of nearby drivers. The fire destroyed the Cessna P210N plane. The flight instructor and student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. “The pilot reported that the flight was cleared for an instrument approach as they neared the intended destination airport,”...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
City
Monte Vista, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High#Mountain Fire#Table Mountain#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Jaguar#Monte
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl waiting to see Easter bunny hit by gunfire allegedly aimed by store owner at shoplifters

A nine-year-old girl waiting to see the Easter bunny at a shopping mall was struck by gunfire as a shoe seller allegedly fired at fleeing shoplifters.Youngster Ava Chruniak was in line to get her photo taken at the Mall of Victor valley in California, when the violence unfolded, according to police.Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, claim that the incident happened when the co-owner of the Sole Addicts stored chased two shoplifters out of the store and opened fire.Officials say that the shots missed the shoplifters and hit the girl, who was taken to the Loma Linda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Arturo Villalobos Arrested For Shooting Acquaintance During Argument

DENVER (CBS4) – A 40-year-old Denver man has been jailed on a homicide charge after an argument Thursday evening ended in the death of an acquaintance. Arturo Villalobos was arrested Saturday by officers from the Denver and Commerce City police departments. The victim of the shooting passed away that same day. Denver PD officers were called to an urgent care clinic in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday. There, they found a man who had been driven to the clinic with a gunshot wound. The shooting, according to DPD, occurred in the 300 block of South Eliot Street. ALERT: #DPD...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

1 Seriously Hurt In Thornton Crash At 120th Ave, Pennsylvania Street Wednesday Morning

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Thornton Police Department responded to a crash with serious injuries just east of Interstate 25 Wednesday morning. (credit: Thornton Police) According to the Thornton PD tweet, police were at the intersection with E 120th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, where a crash was blocking the intersection. A man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to treat injuries. The roadway was cleared around 6:45 a.m. Police encourage drivers to be patient and arrive at destinations safe. Copter 4 was above the active scene at 6 a.m. (credit: CBS) The roadway is now completely open. Please… be a patient driver today, take your time, and arrive at your destination safely. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 20, 2022
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Multiple rollovers result in closure, 4 miles of stopped traffic on Colorado mountain interstate

UPDATE [1:55 PM]: This road has now reopened, with conditions now listed as "icy" on the CDOT CoTrip travel map. Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in the area of Vail Pass Rest Area on Wednesday morning following multiple rollover crashes in the area. Colorado State Patrol arrived at the scene and reported that the road would be open in roughly an hour at about 8:25 AM, though the road was still closed at 9:45.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy