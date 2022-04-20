ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas, OH

Chris Lapish hired as Tuslaw's new athletic director

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 1 day ago
TUSCARAWAS TWP. – Chris Lapish has been named the new athletic director at Tuslaw Local Schools, replacing Dave Burkett who is retiring after 13 years on the job at his alma mater.

The Board of Education officially hired Lapish during its regular meeting Tuesday.

He brings seven years of experience as athletic director at Waynedale High School, where he also served as assistant principal.

Superintendent Melissa Marconi told the board they are honored to have Lapish join Team Tulsaw.

While he doesn't start on the job until this summer, he will begin working with the district now, especially to help fill coaching positions ahead of next fall.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity to come to Tuslaw," Lapish said.

He will earn $88,000 per year as athletic director.

During his time at Waynedale, the Dellroy resident led capital improvement projects for athletic facilities within the district as well as headed a committee to research and plan athletic facilities for a new K-12 building.

He also helped launch the creation of an athletic website and social media platforms to promote Waynedale athletic programs.

With athletic budget shortfalls, Lapish assembled a team of volunteer event staff and he influenced coaches to implement mental training techniques into their programs.

Previous to taking on the leadership roles at Waynedale, he was a social studies teacher at both Waynedale and Fairless High School. He also was a baseball, basketball and football coach at Fairless and a baseball coach at Waynedale.

Lapish earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Bowling Green State University and post-graduate teacher license from Capital University. He later earned his master's of education in educational administration from Ashland University.

In 2009, he was named the Stark County All-County Teacher of the Year recipient while at Fairless High School.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

The Repository

2022 Stark County high school track and field season best times and distances

Editor’s note: The following is the list of the top personal bests by Stark County individuals and relay teams in each event this season as reported to The Canton Repository or posted on baumspage.com through Saturday. Individual athletes and relay teams from one school may have more than one of the top performances this season, but this lists only their best per event. Performances on electronically-timed tracks are listed to the one-hundredth of a second.  ...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Warren announces new Football, Girls Basketball head coaching hires

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Local Schools Board of Education approved of two head coaching hires during Monday’s meeting. On Tuesday, both new coaches were introduced to Warren’s students and fans. Jimmy Peyton will take over the Warrior football program as their new head coach, while Brad...
VINCENT, OH
The Alliance Review

Lenny Reich selected as Alliance High School athletic director

Alliance High School didn't have to travel far to find its new athletic director. Lenny Reich, the sports information director and assistant athletic director at the University of Mount Union, was formally approved by the school board Tuesday night as Alliance's new athletic director, succeeding Mike Schott, who resigned in March to take a similar position with Canton City Schools.
ALLIANCE, OH
