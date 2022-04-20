Chris Lapish hired as Tuslaw's new athletic director

TUSCARAWAS TWP. – Chris Lapish has been named the new athletic director at Tuslaw Local Schools, replacing Dave Burkett who is retiring after 13 years on the job at his alma mater.

The Board of Education officially hired Lapish during its regular meeting Tuesday.

He brings seven years of experience as athletic director at Waynedale High School, where he also served as assistant principal.

Superintendent Melissa Marconi told the board they are honored to have Lapish join Team Tulsaw.

While he doesn't start on the job until this summer, he will begin working with the district now, especially to help fill coaching positions ahead of next fall.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity to come to Tuslaw," Lapish said.

He will earn $88,000 per year as athletic director.

During his time at Waynedale, the Dellroy resident led capital improvement projects for athletic facilities within the district as well as headed a committee to research and plan athletic facilities for a new K-12 building.

He also helped launch the creation of an athletic website and social media platforms to promote Waynedale athletic programs.

With athletic budget shortfalls, Lapish assembled a team of volunteer event staff and he influenced coaches to implement mental training techniques into their programs.

Previous to taking on the leadership roles at Waynedale, he was a social studies teacher at both Waynedale and Fairless High School. He also was a baseball, basketball and football coach at Fairless and a baseball coach at Waynedale.

Lapish earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Bowling Green State University and post-graduate teacher license from Capital University. He later earned his master's of education in educational administration from Ashland University.

In 2009, he was named the Stark County All-County Teacher of the Year recipient while at Fairless High School.

