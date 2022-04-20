ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Crash closes westbound I-70 at Airport Boulevard

 1 day ago

Why it’s illegal to smoke weed at Denver’s 420 festival. Remembering those killed at Columbine on April 20,...

CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
WRAL

Crash closes eastbound lanes of US 70 in Durham, cars badly damaged

Durham, N.C. — A crash on Wednesday morning closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 between Laurel Drive and Pleasant Drive. The crash was reported before 5:15 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Photos from the Durham County Sheriff's Office on Twitter showed at least two...
DURHAM, NC
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

Arturo Villalobos Arrested For Shooting Acquaintance During Argument

DENVER (CBS4) – A 40-year-old Denver man has been jailed on a homicide charge after an argument Thursday evening ended in the death of an acquaintance. Arturo Villalobos was arrested Saturday by officers from the Denver and Commerce City police departments. The victim of the shooting passed away that same day. Denver PD officers were called to an urgent care clinic in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday. There, they found a man who had been driven to the clinic with a gunshot wound. The shooting, according to DPD, occurred in the 300 block of South Eliot Street. ALERT: #DPD...
DENVER, CO

